Pellet gun at Kettering football game spurs schools, police to review safety

A pellet gun taken to a high school football game last Friday has prompted Kettering schools and police to review security measures for hosting those events.

A student admitted to bringing the gun into Roush Stadium, the site of the Fairmont/Trotwood game, Kettering schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said in a letter Wednesday afternoon.

“The district administration met with law enforcement and are currently assessing the current security protocols in place” for home football games, the letter to families and staff said.

It also stated that, “we are diligently examining ways to enhance security measures before we host our next football game on Sept. 8″ against Northmont.

Fairmont is scheduled to play at LaSalle in Cincinnati this Friday night.

The student who brought the pellet gun to the game entered after halftime, when schools commonly do not charge for admission.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to both the school district and the Kettering Police Department for more details about the student and the incident.

