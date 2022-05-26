Miamisburg company selects Wright-Patt Credit Union

O’Neil began working with the credit union in mid-February and will use several of its business services, including checking, money market savings, line of credit, business credit card and real estate loan services.

“As an employee-owned business, O’Neil fosters strong relationships with our people, our customers and our partners, and we appreciate that (Wright-Patt Credit Union) is in lock step with that,” Joe Stevens, chief financial officer for O’Neil, said in a release.