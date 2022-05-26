Miamisburg company selects Wright-Patt Credit Union

Defense contractor and technical writing firm O’Neil & Associates has selected Wright-Patt Credit Union as its financial institution, the former company announced.
O’Neil began working with the credit union in mid-February and will use several of its business services, including checking, money market savings, line of credit, business credit card and real estate loan services.
“As an employee-owned business, O’Neil fosters strong relationships with our people, our customers and our partners, and we appreciate that (Wright-Patt Credit Union) is in lock step with that,” Joe Stevens, chief financial officer for O’Neil, said in a release.
O’Neil said it expects the “shift from traditional banking” to deliver $30,000 annually in reduced fees and higher earnings.
“We are always eager to work with local companies that share our values,” said Scott Everett, vice president of member business services and new ventures for Wright-Patt Credit Union.
