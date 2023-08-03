Miamisburg Kroger gas station opening starts Friday; has giveaways, band, Reds

Kroger is scheduled to hold the grand opening Friday for its fueling station next to the Kroger Marketplace store at 155 N. Heincke Road in Miamisburg.

The first 300 customers to arrive at 7 a.m. Friday will receive a $10 Kroger gift card, company officials said.

Mix 107.7 FM will host a radio remote program from 6-10 a.m. with promotional giveaways, including $50 Kroger gift cards. An 8 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature the Miamisburg High School Marching Band.

Giveaways, fresh product samples and savings will be offered Friday through Sunday, officials said. On Saturday, Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman and the Cincinnati Reds Van will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with giveaways.

The new fuel center is a $2 million investment with nine pumps, plus snacks and air tire services. Shoppers can save an extra 20 cents per gallon and earn extra fuel points from Friday through Sept. 2 at this location only.

“The opening of the Kroger Fuel Center at the Miamisburg Marketplace adds to our goal to make the location a one-stop shopping experience for residents,” Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton division said.

The project sits on a site formerly occupied by a 68,860-square-foot Kroger that opened in 1995. It is next door to the 123,722-square-foot Kroger Marketplace that opened at 255 N. Heincke Road in January.