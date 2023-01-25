Kroger to open new Marketplace in Miamisburg on Friday

The first 300 customers to the store on Friday receive a $10 gift certificate.

An 18-pump fueling station and additional parking will be created on the site of the existing Kroger following its demolition. As construction continues for the new fuel center, valet parking will be available for customers at no charge, the company said..

Marketplace locations typically provide offer “full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods and toys,” according to the Cincinnati-based company’s website. Marketplace stores opened during the last two years range in size from 100,000 to 130,000 square feet, the website said.

Kroger did not open any stores in the Dayton area last year, according to spokeswoman Jenifer Moore.

The new previously announced 100,349-square-foot Kroger in Riverside will open this year, Moore said.

Kroger Co. last month reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $398 million. The supermarket chain posted revenue of $34.2 billion in the period, which ended Nov. 5. That slightly exceeded Wall Street forecasts, as six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34 billion.

This story contains reporting by the Associated Press.

Grand Opening activities include:

Friday, January 27:

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.: 107.7 WMMX Radio remote with promotional giveaways, including (4) $50 Kroger gift cards

8 a.m.: Official ribbon cutting ceremony

$10 Kroger gift card for the first 300 customers

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Bolthouse Smoothie, La Terra Fina, and Mission Tortilla Chip Samples

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Meet and Greet with legendary radio host Jim Scott, Rosie Red & Redlegs from the Cincinnati Reds

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Meet and Greet with WhoDey Mascot & Ben-Gals cheerleaders from the Cincinnati Bengals

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Circus Performer

Enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo, Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum Center, and a Bengals gift basket.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Circus Performer

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Dayton Dragons mascot appearance

Saturday, January 28:

Beginning at 7 a.m.: Free Mike Sell’s Chips for the first 300 customers

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Free Biscoff Cookie and Mission Tortilla Chip Samples

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Radio remotes with promotional giveaways

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Circus Performer

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Free Hoist Hydration and 7UP Zero Cal samples

Enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo, Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum Center, and a Bengals gift basket.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Circus Performer

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. - Free Aunt Millies Bread Samples

Sunday, January 29: