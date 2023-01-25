Kroger to open new Marketplace in Miamisburg on Friday

Kroger will open a new Marketplace in Miamisburg on Friday with a celebration event, including a speech by the city’s mayor, the Miamisburg Marching Band and valet parking offered to customers.
The existing 68,860-square-foot Kroger, which opened at 155 N. Heincke Road in 1995, will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a sign posted there. The pharmacy will close at 4 p.m.
The new 123,722-square-foot Kroger Marketplace at 255 N. Heincke Road, is set to open at 7 a.m. It will create 110 new jobs and maintain 150 employees who will transfer to the new Kroger, the company said.
The marketplace store is a $27 million investment that includes a new Starbucks, bistro seating area, sushi bar, household, kitchen, and apparel, as well as expanded floral, produce, bakery, meat departments and expanded PickUp, Pharmacy and The Little Clinic services, the company said in a release.
“We are excited to continue our Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of this new marketplace,” said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager for the Cincinnati/Dayton division. “Customers will enjoy the fresh, new look and design of the store with added household and apparel departments which will make shopping a true one-stop shopping experience. This investment is a result of the input we’ve received from our customers on what they would like to see at their neighborhood Kroger.”
The first 300 customers to the store on Friday receive a $10 gift certificate.
An 18-pump fueling station and additional parking will be created on the site of the existing Kroger following its demolition. As construction continues for the new fuel center, valet parking will be available for customers at no charge, the company said..
Marketplace locations typically provide offer “full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods and toys,” according to the Cincinnati-based company’s website. Marketplace stores opened during the last two years range in size from 100,000 to 130,000 square feet, the website said.
Kroger did not open any stores in the Dayton area last year, according to spokeswoman Jenifer Moore.
The new previously announced 100,349-square-foot Kroger in Riverside will open this year, Moore said.
Kroger Co. last month reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $398 million. The supermarket chain posted revenue of $34.2 billion in the period, which ended Nov. 5. That slightly exceeded Wall Street forecasts, as six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34 billion.
This story contains reporting by the Associated Press.
Grand Opening activities include:
Friday, January 27:
- 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.: 107.7 WMMX Radio remote with promotional giveaways, including (4) $50 Kroger gift cards
- 8 a.m.: Official ribbon cutting ceremony
- $10 Kroger gift card for the first 300 customers
- 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Bolthouse Smoothie, La Terra Fina, and Mission Tortilla Chip Samples
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Meet and Greet with legendary radio host Jim Scott, Rosie Red & Redlegs from the Cincinnati Reds
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Meet and Greet with WhoDey Mascot & Ben-Gals cheerleaders from the Cincinnati Bengals
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Circus Performer
- Enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo, Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum Center, and a Bengals gift basket.
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Circus Performer
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Dayton Dragons mascot appearance
Saturday, January 28:
- Beginning at 7 a.m.: Free Mike Sell’s Chips for the first 300 customers
- 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Free Biscoff Cookie and Mission Tortilla Chip Samples
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Radio remotes with promotional giveaways
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Circus Performer
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Free Hoist Hydration and 7UP Zero Cal samples
- Enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo, Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum Center, and a Bengals gift basket.
- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Circus Performer
- 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. - Free Aunt Millies Bread Samples
Sunday, January 29:
- Beginning at 7 a.m.: Free Boar’s Head single serve hummus for the first 300 customers
- 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Free Colossal Cookie, and Private Selection Seafood Samples
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Circus Performer
- Enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo, Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum Center, and a Bengals gift basket.
