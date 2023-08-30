Miamisburg man accused of selling rifles, shotguns to teen boys

A 69-year-old Miamisburg man is accused of selling rifles and shotguns to two teen boys who reportedly were armed during a residential burglary.

Joseph L. Priddy was issued a summons to appear Sept. 7 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him for five counts of improperly furnishing firearms to minor, which happened sometime between July 1 and July 14, according to his indictment.

The Miamisburg Police Department uncovered the crimes while investigating a burglary, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

A police incident report indicates the burglary was reported just before 1 p.m. July 13 at a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.

Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy said the burglary involved two boys, ages 16 and 17 from Miamisburg.

They were arrested and charged but are no longer in custody, he said.