Miamisburg man killed in 2-vehicle crash late Friday on 741 in Miami Twp.

A two-vehicle crash in Miami Twp. killed a 40-year-old man Friday night.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the deceased victim as Denis B. Jacobs from Miamisburg.

OSHP was dispatched on reports of a crash around 11:23 p.m. at the intersection of Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) and Lyons Road, just south of the Dayton Mall, according to OSHP’s Dayton Post.

Highway Patrol officials said preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Lexus driven by a 23-year-old man from Moraine was traveling southbound on 741 and entered the intersection at Lyons Road against a red traffic light. The Lexus collided with Jacobs’ 2010 Nissan as he was making a left turn from northbound 741, the patrol said.

Jacobs suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, the patrol said. The driver of the Lexus was transported to Kettering Health Dayton for treatment for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Miami Township Police, the Miami Valley Fire Department & EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Sandy’s Towing assisted on scene, according to law enforcement officials.

