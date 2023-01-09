Miamisburg offering broken, unwanted holiday lights drop-off

Non-working or unwanted holiday lights can be dropped off at different recycling locations in Miamisburg.
“All string lights are accepted, including traditional and LED,” a Facebook post from the City of Miamisburg said. “Please help us keep these recyclable materials out of landfills.”
Bins are available at the following locations:
- Miamisburg Civic Center, near the Second Street entrance.
- The Municipal Service Center, located on 600 N. Main Street.
- Riverfront Park, which is next to the restroom building.
String lights will be the only items accepted, the flyer on the post read. Batteries, wires, scrap metal and other electronics will not be accepted.
The free service runs through Feb. 1.
