Recycle unwanted holiday lights this season with Five Rivers MetroParks

● Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the front of the main building.

● Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin located at the education building at the Possum Creek Farm.

● Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. Recycling bin located outside the Visitor Center entrance.

● 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance and is accessible anytime.

“Drop-off locations are contactless, but residents are reminded to wear a face covering when entering an indoor MetroParks facility,” Five Rivers MetroPark said.

Last year, MetroParks collected 7,400 pounds of lights.

Cohen Recycling is partnering with MetroParks and will make a donation based on how many lights are recycled, according to a press release from Five Rivers MetroParks. Over the past three years, Cohen Recycling has donated $5,280.

“The partnership we have with Cohen allows us to help people be more sustainable during theholidays, when people generally send the most waste to the landfill,” Tim Pritchard, Five Rivers

MetroParks sustainability coordinator, said. “It’s really easy to do something good for yourself and the environment in one trip. Plan a park outing where there is a lights recycling bin, drop off your lights and enjoy some time outdoors.”

The drive will continue through March 1.

The following locations will be open during park hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: