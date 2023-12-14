Miamisburg park revamp to feature many new amenities: What it will include

Part of the improvements will be upgrades to disc golf at the park.

“Disc golf is huge up there,” Collins said. “We want to make sure that not only does it still serve the disc golfer in the area, but attracts outside tournaments and things like that.”

Other upgrades will include two new basketball courts, two tennis/pickleball courts and four pickleball-only courts.

Two new playgrounds will be added to the park, making it “an inclusive park to accommodate all kids, no matter what challenges they may have physically,” Collins said. Playground equipment that has been there for a few years will be relocated to Westover Park, she said.

Also added to Sycamore Trails Park will be 1.7 miles of new paved trail, an active-themed fitness playground for adults, nearly 60 parking spots, larger shelters and more bathrooms, Collins said.

Ryan Davis, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the city is designing and evaluating for a new pond at the park to replace the existing one, “but it’s not within the immediate scope of work.”

“It is very likely we will have a new pond, but we’re still looking at it,” Davis said.

Collins said the existing pond is very old and that city council wants to “put in a better pond,” one where the fish are thriving and where geese, ducks and other wildlife continue to be attracted.

The city is set to go out to contract on the project sometime in January and have work started in the spring, with the entire upgrade completed in 2025, Collins said.

The cost of improvements for the park will be divided between grant funding through the state, Miamisburg Community Foundation fundraising and the city of Miamisburg.

“We don’t have the breakdown as of yet because we’re still receiving bids to know what the total costs and scope will be,” Assistant City Manager Emily Christian said. “The Miamisburg Community Foundation is also actively seeking donations, so that total contribution is unknown currently. We’re certainly hoping to maximize outside funding from grants and donations, but the exact ratio is to be determined.”

Asked why the city didn’t spend the money for the park on fixing issues with the pool at Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center, Collins said the city’s plans for the park have been put on hold many times as officials strove to find a way to pay for them.

“We finally dedicated the resources to have this park done. The fact that the pool issue has popped up is not going to curtail them,” she said. “It’s just another bump in the road that municipalities have. That’s the reason we have rainy day funds and we’re fiscally responsible, because we know things are going to pop up that no one could plan for.”