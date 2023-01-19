Miamisburg schools set to appoint new treasurer

Espy was appointed to the position of treasurer in September 2021 and has worked since then on a number of initiatives to improve the financial health of the district.

In March 2022, Miamisburg school district was the recipient of the Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction for Fiscal Year 2021. The award represents the entire school community’s effort to maintain fiscal best practices, Espy said then.

The district said Espy leaves behind “a legacy of fiscal responsibility and innovative solutions for improving fiscal efficiency within the district.”

Superintendent Laura Blessing said she is confident that the district’s progress in achieving its strategic goals will continue under Blevins’ financial leadership.

“Mr. Espy has set a precedent of attention to detail and determination that I am confident will be matched by Blevins,” Blessing said in a statement.