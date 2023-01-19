Miamisburg schools set to appoint new treasurer

Miamisburg’s school board is slated to appoint Justin Blevins as the district’s new treasurer at tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting after accepting the resignation of outgoing Treasurer John Espy.
Blevins spent about seven years in the classroom at Mason City School District teaching science before moving on to the benefits coordinator position in June, according to his LinkedIn profile. In pursuit of his treasurer’s license, he completed his internship under Mason City School District Treasurer Shaun Bevan.
“Justin brings a wide range of experience to our team at MCS,” Board of Education President Dale Toadvine said in a statement. “With his prior experience as an educator and treasury department employee at Mason City School District, Justin’s analytical mindset and experience paired with his desire to learn and expand his skill set make him the perfect candidate for the job.”
Blevins earned a master’s degree in economics from Wright State University in 2019 and a bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University in 2014.
Espy was appointed to the position of treasurer in September 2021 and has worked since then on a number of initiatives to improve the financial health of the district.
In March 2022, Miamisburg school district was the recipient of the Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction for Fiscal Year 2021. The award represents the entire school community’s effort to maintain fiscal best practices, Espy said then.
The district said Espy leaves behind “a legacy of fiscal responsibility and innovative solutions for improving fiscal efficiency within the district.”
Superintendent Laura Blessing said she is confident that the district’s progress in achieving its strategic goals will continue under Blevins’ financial leadership.
“Mr. Espy has set a precedent of attention to detail and determination that I am confident will be matched by Blevins,” Blessing said in a statement.
