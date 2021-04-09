Miamisburg to provide $70K forgivable loan to company for job retention, creation

“It is performance-based,” Fine said. “They do need to meet their commitments or they would owe that loan money back to the city. We’ve done this on a number of occasions with some other companies, most recently this type of agreement with (construction engineering company) Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon when they moved to (Mound Business Park).”

By assisting with the expansion via the forgivable, the city helped avoid having Think Patented take those seven existing employees and five new employees to leased space in Moraine, he said.

Think Patented has grown from 100 employees as of its move to Miamisburg in 2014, to 115 employees today with an annual payroll of nearly $5.8 million, according to the city. The new facility means the potential for additional hiring as business demands, company officials said.

Ohio law permits cities to lend their credit to private companies in order to create or preserve jobs and employment opportunities there.