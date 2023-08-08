Michaels aims to replace shuttered area BuyBuy Baby location

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels’ is planning to open a new location at 6146 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp.

The new business in Sugarcreek Twp. would replace a BuyBuy Baby, a chain retailer offering an assortment of baby gear, furniture, clothes and toys that opened a location there in 2017 alongside parent-company Bed Bath & Beyond, but closed this summer as part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s bankruptcy.

Occupying of the storefront before that was Cub Foods, which closed in 2012.

There are nearly 1,200 Michaels stores nationwide. There are two Dayton area locations, one at 8111 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. and the other at 2500 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

Cara Tilford, Sugarcreek Twp.’s director of planning and zoning, said this morning that Michaels has not yet submitted plans for approval of the Wilmington Pike site.