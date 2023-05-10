Middle school student makes threat at Darke County school

A middle school student in Arcanum-Butler Local Schools faces discipline after reportedly making threats of violence Wednesday morning toward other students.
“Several students reported that a student made threats of potential violence against them and may have been in possession of weapons,” said Superintendent John Stephens.
School administrators and the school resource officer investigated the threats and determined student did not have any weapons that students were not in immediate danger, he said.
“The student’s discipline will be handled according to our student code of conduct. The district will cooperate with the Arcanum Police Department with any continuing investigation,” Stephens said.
The district sent a letter to parents alerting them to the incident and encouraged them to discuss use of social media with their children.
“As always, the district takes any threat seriously and will investigate such threats to the extent necessary. We appreciate the students who came forward to report the incident. I appreciate the immediate investigation by our middle school principal in collaboration with our School Resource Officer and the Arcanum Police Department. Safety of our students and staff remains our #1 priority,” Stephens said.
