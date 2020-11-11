Military exchanges, commissary unite to honor America’s heroes

In honor of Veterans Day, the Army and Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard exchanges and Defense Commissary Agency are joining forces to salute the selfless service of all who have worn the nation’s uniform.
Joint “In recognition of” events scheduled to occur throughout November include:
- Military-exclusive Facebook live interviews featuring military heroes and a special celebrity guest. Guests include Medal of Honor recipients retired Col. Jack Jacobs, retired Capt. Florent Groberg, retired Sgt. Maj. Gary Littrell, retired Sgt. Gary Beikirch Dwayne and retired Warrant Officer Woody Williams, Silver Lifesaving medal recipient Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Visit the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Hub for a complete schedule.
- A special Veterans Day concert series premiering live on social media – On Nov. 11, the performances start at 4 p.m. EST with a new musical guest on every hour until 11 p.m. EST. Some of the confirmed artists include Andy Grammer, Ashanti, Big Boi, Hanson, K Michelle, as well as Tank And The Bangas. There will be a musical performance for every member of the family. Visit @NavyExchange Facebook page for the full schedule of concerts.
- Test Your Strength Plank Challenge – Share a photos or video performing a plank on the Exchanges' and the commissary’s special social media event pages for a chance to win an Exchange gift card. Famous faces, including 1st Lt. Melissa Stockwell, Purple Heart recipient and Paralympian; celebrity chef Robert Irvine and superstar Mark Wahlberg, plan to test their plank strength, too.
- Challenge coin giveaway – Exchanges and commissaries will distribute limited-edition challenge coins on Nov. 11. Coins available while supplies last.
Authorized exchange and commissary shoppers can find out more by following along on social media @ShopMyExchange; @NavyExchange; @MarineCorpsExchange; @CoastGuardExchange; and @YourCommissary.