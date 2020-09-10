MILITARY STAR increases Military Clothing Plan’s credit limit

· DLAT organizational clothing and individual equipment items;

· The Army Green Service Uniform, which is procured directly by the Exchange;

· Exchange commercial uniform clothing, undergarments, insignia and footwear to be worn with the uniform.

Soldiers, Airmen and Marines qualify for the Military Clothing Plan. Sailors and Coast Guard members are offered a promotional 0% plan for uniform purchases under the MILITARY STAR card’s standard retail credit line.

The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.

Exchange launching 12 weeks of savings for holiday shopping

Military shoppers looking to get a head start on holiday shopping while avoiding crowds can turn to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 12 Weeks of Savings.

From Sept. 4 through Nov. 25, shoppers will find Black Friday prices in-store and on ShopMyExchange.com on electronics, clothing, jewelry, sporting goods and more. New deals and specials will roll out each Friday for 12 weeks.

The 12 Weeks of Savings campaign moves up the traditional holiday shopping period, launching Sept. 4 and running through Black Friday weekend. Shoppers can enjoy weekly Black Friday prices in store and online without having to wait until November and can also avoid traditional holiday shopping crowds by taking advantage of buy online, pick up in store and curbside pickup contactless options.

“The Exchange understands this holiday shopping will look different during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wilson. “Airmen and military shoppers expect the value the Exchange is known to provide as well as safe, secure, sanitized environments.”

Military shoppers can find these weekly deals by picking up the sales flier at their local Exchange or by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking on Weekly Ad.

Veterans using their Exchange benefit can take advantage of 12 Weeks of Savings, too. The 2020 holiday shopping season will mark the first for in-person shopping for Veterans with service-connected disabilities. Additionally, all honorably discharged veterans will find tax-free shopping and military exclusive pricing at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can find out more about their shopping benefits at Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.