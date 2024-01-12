Millions of furniture anti-tip anchor kits under recall

Consumers should immediately check clothing storage furniture for a date of manufacture sticker or stamp of November 2019 or later, and if, so, whether the tip kit is made of plastic. If so, consumers can contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit at www.aliance4safety.org and click on “New Age Recall Information” or call 855-416-7370.

The restraint kits included a plastic zip-tie, two brackets and two screws and were sold with clothing storage units — such as dressers, chests and wardrobes — manufactured in Vietnam. The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture anti-tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Furniture companies that used the recalled anti-tip kits include: American Drew; American Woodcrafters, Amini Innovation Corp.; Ashley Furniture Industries; Aspenhome; Austin Group Furniture; Avalon International Inc.; Bassett Furniture Industries; Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings; Emery Park; FD Home Corp.; Flexsteel Industries Inc.; Furniture Values International; Homelegance USA; Hooker Furnishings; Kincaid Furniture; LC Direct Furniture; Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture; Liberty Furniture Industries; Magnussen Home Furnishings Inc.; New Classic Home Furnishings Inc.; Parker House Furniture; Progressive Furniture; Pulaski Furniture; Riverside Furniture; Samuel Lawrence; Springhill Designs; Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co.; Universal Furniture; Van Thiel & Co.; and Vanguard Furniture Co.