Millions of furniture anti-tip anchor kits under recall

Millions of furniture anchor kits used by more than two-dozen manufacturers for dressers and chests made after November 2019 are under recall.
Furniture companies have received two reports of the New Age Industries tip kits breaking, though no injuries have been reported, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Thursday.
Consumers should immediately check clothing storage furniture for a date of manufacture sticker or stamp of November 2019 or later, and if, so, whether the tip kit is made of plastic. If so, consumers can contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit at www.aliance4safety.org and click on “New Age Recall Information” or call 855-416-7370.
The restraint kits included a plastic zip-tie, two brackets and two screws and were sold with clothing storage units — such as dressers, chests and wardrobes — manufactured in Vietnam. The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture anti-tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.
Furniture companies that used the recalled anti-tip kits include: American Drew; American Woodcrafters, Amini Innovation Corp.; Ashley Furniture Industries; Aspenhome; Austin Group Furniture; Avalon International Inc.; Bassett Furniture Industries; Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings; Emery Park; FD Home Corp.; Flexsteel Industries Inc.; Furniture Values International; Homelegance USA; Hooker Furnishings; Kincaid Furniture; LC Direct Furniture; Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture; Liberty Furniture Industries; Magnussen Home Furnishings Inc.; New Classic Home Furnishings Inc.; Parker House Furniture; Progressive Furniture; Pulaski Furniture; Riverside Furniture; Samuel Lawrence; Springhill Designs; Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co.; Universal Furniture; Van Thiel & Co.; and Vanguard Furniture Co.
