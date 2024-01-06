RECALL: Parkview turkey kielbasa may contain bone pieces

15 minutes ago
More than 133,000 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa may be contaminated with bone pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday evening.

The product under recall is a 13-ounce plastic vacuum-sealed package containing “Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa” that was shipped to stores nationwide.

The kielbasa has the establishment number “P-32009″ printed with the use by date on the front of the package. The product under recall have use by dates of April 24 or April 27, according to the alert.

ExploreSalmonella outbreak: 11 in Ohio sickened by charcuterie meat sold at Sam’s Club, CDC says

There have been at least three complaints from consumers who found pieces of bone in the product and one reported minor oral injury associated with consuming the kielbasa. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who purchased the product is urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

