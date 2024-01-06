RECALL: Parkview turkey kielbasa may contain bone pieces

The kielbasa has the establishment number “P-32009″ printed with the use by date on the front of the package. The product under recall have use by dates of April 24 or April 27, according to the alert.

There have been at least three complaints from consumers who found pieces of bone in the product and one reported minor oral injury associated with consuming the kielbasa. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who purchased the product is urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.