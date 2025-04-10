Mims, Plummer: State budget plan would stop DPS students from using RTA bus hub

Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, said the tragic fatal shooting of a Dayton Public Schools student on April 4 near the Greater Dayton RTA’s downtown transit hub underscores the urgent need for the district to stop using the public transportation system to bus students to and from school.

The amendment was part of the state’s operating budget that passed the Ohio House on Wednesday. The budget bill still has to go through the Senate.

“I’ve had the opportunity to talk to business owners down here, people who work down here and citizens who live down here and they want this problem fixed,” Plummer said on Thursday morning.

Plummer said a large number of students end up downtown before and after school to change buses. Instead of going straight home, Plummer said they hang around, which leads to issues with crime, vandalism and violence.

If the amendment becomes law, as of “the first of July, you will no longer be able to transport kids down to this bus hub to make another connection,” Plummer said.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said the heartbreaking death of 18-year-old Dunbar High School student Alfred Hale should not have happened.

Mims said Hale was taking a bus to school in the morning when he was shot and killed on South Jefferson Street, just steps from the RTA transit center.

“Instead of being bused downtown, he should have been able to take a bus directly from his neighborhood to his school,” Mims said. “This is a tragic, young life lost.”

This story will be updated.