Minor injuries reported in crash that closed major intersection in Harrison Twp.

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash that temporarily closed the North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road intersection in Harrison Twp. Friday.
Around 9:12 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection.
A Kia was speeding while going north on North Dixie Drive when it hit three other vehicles at the Needmore Road intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man driving the Kia and his passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The intersection was temporarily closed as deputies investigated the crash.
