Minor injuries reported in rollover crash in Sugarcreek Twp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post received a BOLO (be on the lookout) for two vehicles fleeing from Greene County Sheriff’s Office around 12:20 a.m., according to a press release from OSHP.

Shortly afterwards, a Sugarcreek Twp. officer found one of the fleeing vehicles — a 2013 Ford Focus — rolled over in a crash around 12:35 a.m., the patrol said.