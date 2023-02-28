Minor injuries reported in rollover crash in Sugarcreek Twp.

BreakingNews
1 arrested in ‘brutal’ double homicide; Dayton police seek person of interest
A 20-year-old man suffered minor injuries early Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sugarcreek Twp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post received a BOLO (be on the lookout) for two vehicles fleeing from Greene County Sheriff’s Office around 12:20 a.m., according to a press release from OSHP.

Shortly afterwards, a Sugarcreek Twp. officer found one of the fleeing vehicles — a 2013 Ford Focus — rolled over in a crash around 12:35 a.m., the patrol said.

The 20-year-old man was driving on Shepherd Road when the car went off the side of the road, hitting an embankment and trees before overturning, OSHP said.

Troopers were requested to the scene to handle the crash.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South with minor injuries.

He was cited for failure to control, according to patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

