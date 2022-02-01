Miracle Clubhouse celebrates 10 years in Dayton

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse has served more than 420 people in the area who are battling mental illness, helping them gain and share strengths and talents. The group will host a celebration for members, the advisory council and founders on today and plans to host a community event in May.

“The main purpose of the clubhouse is for someone who might be struggling with their mental illness to come and find community and build relationships and have a place to belong,” said Kathy Trick, the coordinator of the Miracle Clubhouse.