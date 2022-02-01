Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miracle Clubhouse celebrates 10 years in Dayton

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse is celebrating its 10 year anniversary Tuesday. From left, Darrell Crenshaw, Steve Tretchler and Jennifer Mullins folds shirts created for the celebration. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse is celebrating its 10 year anniversary Tuesday. From left, Darrell Crenshaw, Steve Tretchler and Jennifer Mullins folds shirts created for the celebration. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
19 minutes ago
Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley center offers people recovering from mental illness a place to build life skills.

A center where adults who are recovering from mental illness can learn and build life skills like respect and self-worth is celebrating 10 years in Dayton.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse has served more than 420 people in the area who are battling mental illness, helping them gain and share strengths and talents. The group will host a celebration for members, the advisory council and founders on today and plans to host a community event in May.

ExploreChild credits, work-from-home, crypto all affect 2021 tax returns

“The main purpose of the clubhouse is for someone who might be struggling with their mental illness to come and find community and build relationships and have a place to belong,” said Kathy Trick, the coordinator of the Miracle Clubhouse.

The clubhouse is a national model based on the belief that people can recover from mental illness, Trick said. The center helps members gain employment, navigate housing, go back to school and with getting medical treatment.

It also offers unique training options in the hospitality and business industries and is a place people can go to get back into the work routine after battling the challenges presented by mental illness.

Trick said community support of the project has helped hundreds of people and the clubhouse has brought awareness to the struggles many face here.

“ A diagnosis of a mental illness isn’t the end-all-be-all,” Trick said. “It’s going to be a block in a road that somebody might need to get help and support, but with right medications and/or therapy and support group, and then also with participation in the clubhouse model and having those relationships, it can really lead somebody to live a fulfilling and satisfying life.”

More information about the clubhouse is available at GESMV.org

In Other News
1
Want to see the Bengals play at the Super Bowl? Here are things to know
2
COVID fuels RTA ridership drop; declines pose long-term challenges
3
What was that? Utility lines touching causes 15-minute outage for about
4
What to include in a power outage emergency kit
5
5 tips for driving on icy roads

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top