Miracle Pet has 50 job openings at Dayton-area location

Its main product — freeze dried food and treats — competes in the fastest growing segment of the pet food business, and its brand is a leader in that category, Neeb said. The company anticipates continued growth for years to come.

The company’s facility is approximately 110,000 square feet. It leases space at both of the adjacent warehouses and multiple other facilities in Southwest Ohio.

“There have been no additions to the Dayton facility since MiracleCorp Products moved to the Moraine facility but we’ve had multiple renovations through the years,” Neeb said. “When MiracleCorp Products moved to this facility in 2004, we utilized approximately 25 percent of the facility and had a staff of 15 employees. We’re currently operating with 110 employees and plan to increase by 50 in the next one to two years.”

Positions at Miracle Pet start up to $15 an hour. The pet food manufacturer also is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus along with a $600 referral bonus for employees.

The bulk of new positions will be production workers, but the company also is adding multiple high-level positions ranging from supervisors to managers in multiple areas including accounting, production, sanitation and more.

“We always prefer to promote from within, so there are always opportunities to grow with Miracle Pet as we continue to grow,” Neeb said.

Employees at Miracle Pet can expect medical, dental and vision, plus attendance bonus and a 401K match after a year of employment. Employees also get monthly employee engagement luncheons, life insurance and long-term disability and bonuses including food trucks, ice cream days, gift cards and free product giveaways.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Miracle Pet hiring event

WHERE: MiraclePet, 2425 West Dorothy Lane, Moraine

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

DETAILS: The event will have signature hot dogs from Dayton’s own Dogs for Dogs hot dog vendor. Ten percent of profits from Dogs for Dogs goes towards the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals and the Montgomery County Humane Society.

More information: www.brightpetnutrition.com/now-hiring.