Miracle Pet has 50 job openings at Dayton-area location

A Moraine-based pet food manufacturer is looking to hire 50 new employees as part of an expansion effort.
Miracle Pet manufactures freeze dried pet food and treats (Stewart brand), pet care (Miracle Care brand) items and pet leashes and collars (Hamilton brand) under its own brands and for other companies.
“We’re hiring new employees, as we’re in the process of doubling our capacity by the beginning of 2022 with additional expansions slated for 2022,” said Joe Neeb, the company’s director of operations. “We currently operate seven days a week on first shift with a smaller third shift that runs four days a week.”
Miracle Pet will be operating on a 24/7 basis by the beginning of 2022, Neeb said.
BNG Miracle Pet, a division of BrightPet Nutrition Group and formerly MiracleCorp Products, has been in Moraine 14 years. It was founded in 1999 by William Sherk Jr., who resides in Dayton.
Its main product — freeze dried food and treats — competes in the fastest growing segment of the pet food business, and its brand is a leader in that category, Neeb said. The company anticipates continued growth for years to come.
The company’s facility is approximately 110,000 square feet. It leases space at both of the adjacent warehouses and multiple other facilities in Southwest Ohio.
“There have been no additions to the Dayton facility since MiracleCorp Products moved to the Moraine facility but we’ve had multiple renovations through the years,” Neeb said. “When MiracleCorp Products moved to this facility in 2004, we utilized approximately 25 percent of the facility and had a staff of 15 employees. We’re currently operating with 110 employees and plan to increase by 50 in the next one to two years.”
Positions at Miracle Pet start up to $15 an hour. The pet food manufacturer also is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus along with a $600 referral bonus for employees.
The bulk of new positions will be production workers, but the company also is adding multiple high-level positions ranging from supervisors to managers in multiple areas including accounting, production, sanitation and more.
“We always prefer to promote from within, so there are always opportunities to grow with Miracle Pet as we continue to grow,” Neeb said.
Employees at Miracle Pet can expect medical, dental and vision, plus attendance bonus and a 401K match after a year of employment. Employees also get monthly employee engagement luncheons, life insurance and long-term disability and bonuses including food trucks, ice cream days, gift cards and free product giveaways.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Miracle Pet hiring event
WHERE: MiraclePet, 2425 West Dorothy Lane, Moraine
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
DETAILS: The event will have signature hot dogs from Dayton’s own Dogs for Dogs hot dog vendor. Ten percent of profits from Dogs for Dogs goes towards the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals and the Montgomery County Humane Society.
More information: www.brightpetnutrition.com/now-hiring.