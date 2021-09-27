Company relocating corporate headquarters, 99 jobs from Moraine

A Moraine-based company is relocating its corporate headquarters and its workforce there to another southwest Ohio community.
CSafe Global, a manufacturer of temperature-controlled containers for the life science and biopharmaceutical industries, will move in January, at the earliest, from its corporate headquarters at 2900 Dryden Road, company officials told this news outlet Monday.
The new location will be 15 miles to the south and 50 percent larger than the company’s existing location, officials said, but declined to provide specifics.
“We have loved being in Moraine and it was a perfect transition for CSafe Global when we moved from Washington Twp. in 2007,” said CSafe Global CEO Patrick Schafer. “But we have outgrown our space and need to provide a larger facility for the 99 employees who work in the Moraine office and the new employees who will certainly join us as our business grows.”
The company’s office operations may remain until around March, officials said. There will be no employee layoffs as a result of the move.
Moraine City Manager Michael Davis said during Moraine City Council’s most recent meeting that CSafe Global wants to take advantage of a bigger labor market and pull from both the Dayton and Cincinnati market.
“I have spoken to CSafe and they shared the need for consolidated growth and expanded labor pool,” Davis said. “The city has always had a very good relationship with CSafe and has helped them grow over the years. We will miss their presence in the city and will feel the loss, but will work to hopefully get the attractive facility with great proximity re-occupied.”
He said the job loss will be “a bit of a financial hit” for Moraine.
CSafe Global was founded in 1979 in Ohio, company officials said. It has been at the Dryden Road location since 2007. The company is owned by private equity firms Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P and Frazier Healthcare Partners.
It also operates an Asia headquarters in South Korea and a European headquarters in the Netherlands. CSafe Global has a worldwide network of service centers and local hub sites to provide containers wherever and whenever clients need them. Locations in the United States include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dayton, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, Miami, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh and San Francisco.