Company relocating corporate headquarters, 99 jobs from Moraine

Moraine City Manager Michael Davis said during Moraine City Council’s most recent meeting that CSafe Global wants to take advantage of a bigger labor market and pull from both the Dayton and Cincinnati market.

“I have spoken to CSafe and they shared the need for consolidated growth and expanded labor pool,” Davis said. “The city has always had a very good relationship with CSafe and has helped them grow over the years. We will miss their presence in the city and will feel the loss, but will work to hopefully get the attractive facility with great proximity re-occupied.”

He said the job loss will be “a bit of a financial hit” for Moraine.

CSafe Global was founded in 1979 in Ohio, company officials said. It has been at the Dryden Road location since 2007. The company is owned by private equity firms Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P and Frazier Healthcare Partners.

It also operates an Asia headquarters in South Korea and a European headquarters in the Netherlands. CSafe Global has a worldwide network of service centers and local hub sites to provide containers wherever and whenever clients need them. Locations in the United States include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dayton, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, Miami, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh and San Francisco.