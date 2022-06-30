Monroe council nixes spending $192K on storm water study at Bicentennial Commons Park

A survey, she said, is the “right thing to do at this juncture.”

Brock said he would work with the Park Board to comprise questions for residents and those questions would be forwarded to be approved by city council. When asked, Brock said it was too early to estimate the cost of a survey.

Public Works Director Gary Morton has said the hydrology study is needed because concrete buried several feet has been there for decades when the property was Americana, and prior to that LeSourdsville Lake. That concrete is keeping the park from draining properly and leaving standing water days after heavy rains.

Even if the storm water study isn’t completed, Morton said the city must make some improvements to insure the playground equipment and concrete that have been installed aren’t damaged by the standing water.

Funk said there was “a lot of uncertainty” regarding Bicentennial Commons park that made decisions difficult.

Council member Marc Bellapianta said the project was estimated to cost $9.7 million several years ago, and now the price tag is closer to $20 million.

“Where is this going?” he asked.

Council member Tom Callahan called spending $192,000 to survey the water issues at the park “a waste of money.”

Council was scheduled to vote on the legislation at its last meeting, but the vote was tabled until Tuesday.

Brock said he met with Butler County MetroParks officials recently who said they were not interested in taking over the property, but they would assist in planning the overall development.