Montgomery County Commission to resume in-person meetings at new location

Montgomery County commissioners will begin meeting again in person, however on a different day this week and at a new location temporarily.
Thursday’s 1:30 p.m. meeting and those on subsequent Tuesdays in coming months will be held in the Board of Elections meeting room on the Mezzanine level of the Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third St. in Dayton.
The 10th floor Commission Hearing Room is under renovation, resulting in the move. The $478,000 project is expected to be completed in October, according to the county.
The Montgomery County Commission, which normally holds general sessions on Tuesdays, will instead meet this Thursday to allow commissioners and administrators to attend a National Association of Counties meeting.
County commissioners met throughout most of the pandemic via Zoom with meetings streamed on the county’s Facebook page. With the lifting of COVID-19 health orders, the commission meetings are again in-person and open to the public.
“We began holding our meetings virtually on April 7, 2020, and aside from a brief return to in-person meetings last summer, we have spent most of the last 15 months meeting virtually. We are pleased to be able to return to an in-person format.” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.
While meetings are held in the temporary location, they will continue to be streamed on the county’s Facebook page. More information, including a list of upcoming can be found on Montgomery County’s website.
Sheriff’s sales held each Friday at 10 a.m. also have been relocated due to the hearing room renovation. The mortgage foreclosure auctions are being held temporarily in the lower level auditorium.