Montgomery County Commission to resume in-person meetings at new location

“We began holding our meetings virtually on April 7, 2020, and aside from a brief return to in-person meetings last summer, we have spent most of the last 15 months meeting virtually. We are pleased to be able to return to an in-person format.” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.

While meetings are held in the temporary location, they will continue to be streamed on the county’s Facebook page. More information, including a list of upcoming can be found on Montgomery County’s website.

Sheriff’s sales held each Friday at 10 a.m. also have been relocated due to the hearing room renovation. The mortgage foreclosure auctions are being held temporarily in the lower level auditorium.