Montgomery County ED/GE program returns, with $2.5M fund

The Montgomery County Economic Development and Government Equity (ED/GE) program is being resurrected, with the program having $2.5 million available for the entire year, open to businesses launching expansions in the the county.
Half of that amount will be available to companies applying by the program’s Nov. 1 fall funding deadline.
Designed as an economic incentive since 1992, the program is based on countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities, in part. Funds also come from shared increased tax revenues.
Communities apply for ED/GE funding on behalf of companies moving to or expanding in Montgomery County. There are typically two funding deadlines for a pair of funding rounds, in November and April.
There was some uncertainty about the program’s future in 2019, but it was the pandemic in the spring of 2020 that put the program on hold — until now.
Some key dates to know for communities looking to help local business expansions:
- A technical seminar on how the program works is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at the county administration building, 451 W. Third St., Dayton, on the 10th floor.
- Fall 2021 applications are due to ED/GE coordinator Dan Bish by 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Five copies of applications with attachments — in addition to the original signed application — are expected. Applications received after that time will not be accepted.
- Bish can be reached at bishd@mcohio.org or (937) 224-3850. Electronic copies of applications are to be sent to that email address.
- A panel of local city and county officials decides who receives funding. Presentations to that panel are set for 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., suite 300, Dayton.
- And funding decisions will be made at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10, also at the county Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., suite 300.
Over the years, ED/GE money has helped bring Fuyao Glass America to Moraine, the Wilmer Hale law firm to Kettering, a White Castle food production facility to Vandalia — and much more. The county counts more than 138 ED/GE projects since 2010.