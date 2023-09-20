Montgomery County farmland taxable values jump 78%: Taxes hikes to follow

Montgomery County farmers enrolled in a state tax savings program could see an average 78% property value increase to their farmland, with an increase in taxes ranging from 8-18% due to the value change.

Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) is established by a statewide formula, based on agricultural income, that a county auditor cannot change. This year’s jump, which is a part of this year’s property value update throughout the county, is driven by increases in crop prices and yields over the past three years, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office estimates that taxes for farms in Miamisburg, New Lebanon and Valley View School Districts will increase an average of 15-18% due to the rise in CAUV values, while farms in other school districts will see an 8-10% average increase.

“We’re seeing big increases in CAUV with this year’s property value update,” said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith. “We know how important the CAUV program is for our working farmers. It has a big impact on their bottom line, which is why we make it a priority to send out notices of the new values every three years.”

Keith mailed notices to farmland owners of their new CAUV values on Monday.

Farmland owners should expect to receive the notice by the end of September, but the new values are also available today at www.mcrealestate.org, according to the auditor’s office.

More than 104,000 acres are currently enrolled in the CAUV program, making up 35.5% of Montgomery County’s total acreage.

Most CAUV properties are in the rural townships in the western part of the county. Jackson Township has the most land in the CAUV program, with more than 18,000 acres.

Perry and Clay Townships are close behind, each with about 17,000 acres of CAUV land. Each of these townships will see an average CAUV increase of 79% or more.

Jackson Township: 18,000 acres, 83.9% average CAUV increase Perry Township: 17,100 acres, 79.2% average CAUV increase Clay Township: 17,000 acres, 79.4% average CAUV increase German Township: 13,600 acres, 75.9% average CAUV increase Jefferson Township: 9,700 acres, 82.9% average CAUV increase

“Even with this year’s increases, the CAUV program remains a valuable source of tax relief for our farmers, offering an average value reduction of more than 50%,” said Keith in a release. “Farm owners who believe they may be eligible should contact my office to learn more.”

The value reduction offered by the program results in lower tax bills. With an average CAUV increase from $1,570 to about $2,800 an acre, the higher values will lead to lower tax savings for farm owners.

While the program offered a 75% average property value reduction in 2020, after 2023′s increases it will only offer farm owners a 58.3% reduction, according to the auditor’s office.

The CAUV program provides a value reduction on more than 3,300 parcels of agricultural land in the county.

Farmland that is at least ten acres and devoted exclusively to agriculture is eligible for tax savings through the CAUV program.

Tracts of land with fewer than ten acres, too, can be eligible if the land’s average yearly gross farm income for the past three years is at least $2,500.

Property owners who have questions about the program can call the Auditor’s Office at 937-225-4326.