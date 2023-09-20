Farm Aid 2023 in Indiana will promote local farmers, features Mellencamp, Young, Nelson, Matthews and more

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Farm Aid will return to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. this weekend for the first time in more than 20 years. The all-day music and food festival on Saturday has a huge music lineup, too.

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the earth and bringing us good food,” said Farm Aid Co-founder John Mellencamp.

Farm Aid’s mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food.

The line-up for Farm Aid 2023 has performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price, as well as The Jim Irsay Band featuring Ann Wilson of Heart, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, Particle Kid, Clayton Anderson, The Black Opry featuring Lori Rayne, Tylar Bryant and Kyshona, Native Pride Productions and the Wisdom Indian Dancers.

Farm Aid is working with many Indiana farmers and businesses to bring local flavor and experiences to the event. For example, concessions will be available with ingredients from family farmers.

Throughout the day, festivalgoers will have an opportunity to engage in hands-on activities about climate, soil, water, energy, food and farming. Attendees will also hear from artists and farmers who will discuss pressing issues and share inspiring stories from the FarmYard Stage.

Indiana is the 10th largest farming state in the nation, generating $31.2 billion annually. Every 10 jobs directly related to Indiana agriculture support an additional eight jobs in the state. Home to 56,649 farms with an average farm size of 264 acres, there are more than 94,000 farmers in Indiana.

More than 80 percent of land in Indiana is devoted to farms, forests and woodland. While its top crops are corn and soybeans, Hoosier farmers grow more than 30 major fruits and vegetables each year, including melons, pumpkins and mint.

Farm Aid 2023 will be the third time the festival has been held in Indiana. Farm Aid IV in 1990 was held at Indianapolis’ Hoosier Dome and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America drew a sold-out crowd to Noblesville, weeks after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Circle Network will broadcast the festival on television beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern, with live and prerecorded segments from Ruoff Music Center. Circle will also stream Farm Aid 2023 on its app, Circle Now, available for free in app stores, throughout the day, beginning with the press event at 11:30 a.m. Fans can find Circle Network on DISH Network, over the air with an antenna and on many cable TV channel lineups across the country. Visit FindCircleNetwork.com to learn more about how to watch Circle Network.

The show also will be available on Circle Country via streaming platforms, including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, VIZIO SmartCast, Xumo, Tubi, Redbox and more.

Beginning at noon Eastern, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to the full Farm Aid 2023 festival on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse (channel 61), Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) and Grateful Dead Channel (channel 23) via SiriusXM radio and on the SXM App. The live coverage also will include backstage interviews with artists and family farmers, hosted by SiriusXM’s Dallas Wayne and Ari Fink. All coverage will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Farm Aid 2023 and the organization’s year-round work to strengthen family farm agriculture.

FarmAid.org and Farm Aid’s YouTube channel will livestream Farm Aid 2023 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern with the Farm Aid press event. The press event, featuring Farm Aid artists and farmers from across the region, offers fans at home a special opportunity to experience a dynamic conversation between farmers and artists.

Festivalgoers can access the entire Farm Aid experience through the official Farm Aid 2023 mobile app, available now for iPhone and Android devices. Fans will be able to use the app to get details about the HOMEGROWN Concessions® menu; learn the stories of local farmers; and make a personalized schedule of music, workshops and artist briefings for the day.

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available at farmaid.org/viptickets. These VIP Experience tickets include access to the best reserved seats as well as the VIP lounge with private seating areas, restrooms, merchandise booth, chef pop-ups and delicious family farm-sourced food and snacks served throughout the day.

Farm Aid’s annual online memorabilia auction will launch the day of the festival. Collectors and fans will have a chance to bid on rare and unique items, including guitars from Gibson and Epiphone, posters, books, albums and other memorabilia signed by artists at Farm Aid 2023. The auction will go live at farmaid.org/auction on Saturday, Sept. 23 and close on Oct. 6. All proceeds from the sale of items support Farm Aid’s mission to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America.