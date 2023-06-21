Sixth inmate death confirmed at Montgomery County Jail

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a sixth inmate death at the county jail this year.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that inmate Gerald Ford, 47, died earlier this month.

His cause of death is unknown.

The total number of deaths this year outpaces the number of deaths at the jail, by all causes, reported in 2021 and 2022 combined, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office records.

Five other jail deaths this year

· Steven D. Blackshear, 54, of Dayton, was booked into the jail Jan. 26 and awaiting trial for misdemeanor theft. He died Jan. 29. The coroner’s office said the cause was “intoxication by fentanyl. Atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were contributing conditions.”

· Aaron Dixon, 52, who was being held on drug charges since Jan. 9, when he died on Jan. 13. The coroner’s office said the cause was “Fentanyl and buprenorphine intoxication.”

· Amber Goonan, 41, was arrested on charges of drug possession and booked into the jail on Feb. 19. She died on Feb. 24 of “multiple drug intoxication” including fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, and others, according to the coroner’s office, with bronchopneumonia as a contributing factor.

· 19-year-old Isaiah Trammell was arrested on charges of domestic violence on March 13, and died March 16. His cause of death is still pending.

· Amanda K. Campbell, 44, of Vandalia, was arrested on a warrant from Vandalia Municipal Court for theft, warrants from Montgomery County Eastern Division for receiving stolen property and obstructing official business and a warrant from Kettering Municipal Court for falsification. She was booked into the jail April 2 and died there at 7:02 a.m. April 4. According to the sheriff’s office spokesperson, Campbell’s death was “naturally caused because of her extensive health issues.”

Members of the Montgomery County Jail Coalition previously said the in-custody deaths “raises a lot of red flags” about the jail’s operations.