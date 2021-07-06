Montgomery County launches new mentoring program for young women

The academy is intended to be a mentorship program that will serve and assist young women from the ages of 14-16. The goal of the academy is to enhance the life experience of young women by providing them with educational activities and career awareness.

All participants will be given the opportunity to connect with a mentor to develop soft skills, character and leadership skills. The program’s introduction will take place during an Inaugural Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Charles E. Earley Auditorium (Building 12, Room 172) at Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St.