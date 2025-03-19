Montgomery County participating in statewide tornado drill today

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch will participate in a statewide tornado drill this morning.
The drill is scheduled for 9:50 a.m. today and will last about three minutes.
Dispatch will be turning on sirens for the following areas:
- Clayton
- German Twp.
- Germantown Twp.
- Harrison Twp.
- Jefferson Twp.
- Miamisburg
- Miami Twp.
- Phillipsburg
- Trotwood
- Washington Twp.
The statewide tornado drill is in addition to normal testing that takes place on the first Monday of each month at noon.
