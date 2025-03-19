Breaking: NEW DETAILS: Base acknowledges PFAS levels exceed EPA standards

Montgomery County participating in statewide tornado drill today

1 hour ago
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch will participate in a statewide tornado drill this morning.

The drill is scheduled for 9:50 a.m. today and will last about three minutes.

Dispatch will be turning on sirens for the following areas:

  • Clayton
  • German Twp.
  • Germantown Twp.
  • Harrison Twp.
  • Jefferson Twp.
  • Miamisburg
  • Miami Twp.
  • Phillipsburg
  • Trotwood
  • Washington Twp.

The statewide tornado drill is in addition to normal testing that takes place on the first Monday of each month at noon.

