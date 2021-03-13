Sheriff’s office announces results of Washington Twp. OVI checkpoint

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced the result of an OVI checkpoint on St. Patrick’s Day in Washington Township.
The checkpoint ran from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on state Route 725 near Paragon Road.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said that 607 cars passed through the checkpoint in those four hours.
Police at the checkpoint issued three citations for people driving without a license and three for people driving with a suspended license. They also arrested one person with a warrant for a parole violation.
Saturation patrols around the checkpoint made 21 traffic stops, one arrest for felony drug possession, one citation for speed and four citations for other and four other miscellaneous citations.
The location was chosen based on data that showed deputies made 33 arrests for impaired driving near the area in 2020. In 2019, deputies made 49 arrests in the area, the sheriff’s office reported.
State law requires that law enforcement announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.
The OVI checkpoint and extra patrols, held in conjunction with the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will let law enforcement identify and remove impaired drivers from the road.
During 2020, there were 11,674 traffic crashes throughout Montgomery County; 63 involved a fatality, causing 71 deaths.
Of the crashes, 605 involved an impaired driver, which caused 32 fatality crashes and 36 deaths. Statistics show that 49% of deadly crashes in Montgomery County last year involved an impaired driver.