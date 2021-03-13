Sheriff’s office announces results of Washington Twp. OVI checkpoint

The location was chosen based on data that showed deputies made 33 arrests for impaired driving near the area in 2020. In 2019, deputies made 49 arrests in the area, the sheriff’s office reported.

State law requires that law enforcement announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

The OVI checkpoint and extra patrols, held in conjunction with the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will let law enforcement identify and remove impaired drivers from the road.

During 2020, there were 11,674 traffic crashes throughout Montgomery County; 63 involved a fatality, causing 71 deaths.

Of the crashes, 605 involved an impaired driver, which caused 32 fatality crashes and 36 deaths. Statistics show that 49% of deadly crashes in Montgomery County last year involved an impaired driver.