Attempts to de-escalate end with officers shooting, killing armed man in Dayton

The man had a criminal history involving weapons and violence, he said, as well as a history of mental health issues. The Dayton Police Department declined to identify the man.

A 911 caller claimed the man had threatened to kill her and that he tried to set a house on fire the day before.

Crews attempted to de-escalate the incident for about 30 minutes before the man reportedly got out of a vehicle pointed a shotgun at officers.

In total, eight officers and deputies fired shots — six Dayton officers, one Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy and one Moraine officer — Saunders said. Officers provided medical aid until medics took over. The man succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The Dayton officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues, Saunders said. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is handling the shooting investigation. and the Professional Standards Bureau will conduct a separate administrative investigation.

The incident started around 8:36 a.m. Saturday when police were called to a well-check in the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive after a woman reported a man had threatened to kill her.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch informed officers the address had a history of mental health calls. Responding officers were aware a gun could be involved, Saunders said.

Officers made contact with the woman who called, and at about 8:43 a.m., the man returned in a car while reportedly armed.

“There was information that he intended to have a shootout with the officers,” Saunders said. “He was armed with a long gun, which prompted our officers to immediately call for assistance.”

Multiple agencies responded and crews immediately started de-escalation techniques.

“We were fortunate enough to have the commander of our hostage negotiation team on duty at the time, as was our senior crisis negotiator,” Saunders said.

About 9:09 a.m., after 25 minutes of attempts to de-escalate the incident, the man showed a weapon, according to police.

“The subject exited his vehicle, raised the weapon, pointed it at the officers, and the officers discharged their firearms,” the major said.

Crews later determined the shotgun was not loaded.

During the press conference Monday police played audio from body camera footage of officers attempting to de-escalate the scene.

Police could be heard multiple times asking the man to put down the shotgun and talk to them. One of the officers spoke to the man about how they had talked previously. The officer told the man they had driven him to the hospital before and said they could take him again if he would put down the weapon.

Saunders said there was some communication between officers and the man. He gave some cues that things were not going well, and crews would then try to steer him to a calmer environment.

“Unfortunately, we did not have the opportunity to continue the de-escalation,” Saunders said.