More than 100 riders join in Aug. 11 Blue Streak Time Trial

The 22nd Blue Streak season will continue Sept. 8 and conclude on Oct. 13.

Interested riders may go to http://bit.ly/2020BSTT to register for both of the two remaining 2020 Blue Streak Time Trials at least six days before each event. Find more Blue Streak information at www.bluestreaktt.com.

Blue Streak starts on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. Parking is available in the southern portion of the large parking lot, which extends along Skeel from the Tennis Club to the golf driving range. Rest room facilities are available in Dodge Gym up the hill from the Blue Streak starting linA portable restroom is available between the parking lot and the driving range.

Blue Streak riders are released at 30-second intervals starting at 6 p.m. Riders are encouraged to arrive earlier to prepare their bikes and to get their numbers. No numbers will be available after 5:45 p.m. Helmets are required.

Masks are required at check-in, when picking up your bib, and when within six feet of other participants or event officials. Social distancing guidelines must be observed during the entire event. Please do not gather in groups and observe the cones at check-in and the start line.

If you have become sick or do not feel comfortable participating on event day due to COVID-19, please email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil for a full refund.