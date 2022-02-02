Nearly 8,000 without power in Montgomery County, AES crews investigating outage

Nearly 8,000 AES Ohio customers were without power Wednesday morning.
As of 10:50 a.m., there were a total of 7,929 customers without power, including 7,926 in Montgomery County, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. There is one outage reported in Warren County.
The majority of the customers who lost power in Montgomery County are in east and west Kettering, as well as part of northern Centerville, said Mary Ann Kabel of AES Ohio.
Multiple businesses surrounding the intersection of Stroop and Marshall roads in Kettering were without power at 10:50 am -- a Speedway gas station, Rite Aid Pharmacy, and businesses in the Stroop-Mar Plaza.
The Grieve Hardware store on Stroop Road was continuing to make cash-only sales, handing customers flashlights, so they could find products in their aisles in the darkened store.
AES Ohio crews have pinpointed the outage to the substation on David Road and are investigating the cause of the outage, said Kabel. The company is not able to offer an estimate as to when service will be restored at this time.
We will update this story as more information is available.