AES Ohio calls contractor for help with expected ice storms

“We can see what’s coming, and we’re preparing for that,” she said.

The National Weather Service has called for rain, snow, and sleet in the Dayton area before 4 a.m. Thursday, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet, with an expected low around 27. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible, the weather service has said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is getting ready as well.

“Statewide, we’re prepping for everything from heavy snow in the north, ice in the middle, and heavy rain in the south,” ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said Wednesday. “This storm system will give us a little of everything. Ice is the worst thing we have to deal with. There’s not a ton we can do with it except salt and salt and salt.

Added Bruning: “Travel is highly discouraged, especially on Thursday and into Friday.”

Electric utility First Energy has told Akron-area media that it has “additional resources on standby to assist our line crews with any potential outages that might occur.”

The Dayton utility is monitoring weather, and the company has formed a storm team, gathering staffing needed in its call center, its dispatch center and for power line crews.

Ice accumulation is the chief concern. When accumulation reaches up to a half-inch or more, especially with wind, the chance of downed tree branches and downed transmission lines is a concern that only grows, Kabel said.

“Our crews are ready to respond if power outages occur,” AES Ohio said in a statement Tuesday evening. “AES Ohio is urging its customers to put safety first, be weather aware and avoid unnecessary travel during dangerous conditions.”

“Remain patient. Every electric company — including AES Ohio — has a detailed plan for restoring electricity as quickly and safely as possible after a power outage,” the company also said.

Typically, one of the first steps a power company takes is to make sure that power is no longer flowing through downed lines. Restoration then proceeds based on established priorities, said AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light.

Customers can report downed power lines and outages day or night online at aesohio.com/outages or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).

AES Ohio is advising customers to have emergency storm kits readily available. The company recommends an emergency radio (battery powered or solar charged), mobile device chargers, flashlights, first aid kits, non-perishable food items, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer, batteries and other necessities.

Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Food will stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours.

Provide ample ventilation and ensure plenty of distance from your home or work when using portable generators.

If the indoor temperature drops to 55F or below, open your faucets slightly so they constantly drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

“Safety is just No. 1. I emphasize that all the time,” Kabel said.