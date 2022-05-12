More than 4,000 Miami University students to graduate in first large ceremony since before pandemic

She graduated from Miami University in 1988, but at the time, she said she didn’t know what to do with her life. Bannister was a chemistry major who went on to become a dentist and joined the Air Force to help cover her dental training expenses. She never expected to make a career of it.

She said she plans to urge the graduates to “find their why” in life — something that inspires them to make a difference in the world during the graduation ceremony,

“I don’t know that I’ll ever be exactly like he was, but I just hope I’m the kind of leader that takes care of the community that I’m serving so that maybe I’d recognize their children 20 years later,” Bannister said.

Divisional ceremonies and other graduate recognition programs occur throughout the weekend. More information can be found on Miami University’s commencement webpage.

HOW TO GO

What: 183rd Spring Commencement for degreed candidates

Where: Miami University, Yager Stadium, 700 Weeb Eubank Way, Oxford

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Other: Divisional ceremonies take place at other times; visit miamioh.edu/commencement/upcoming-ceremonies/index.html for information.