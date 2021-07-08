More than a dozen area brides complain to Ohio AG they were left scrambling for wedding flowers

More than a dozen area brides were left scrambling for flowers before their wedding, according to complaints filed against a Xenia flower company accusing it of canceling its services and not providing timely refunds.
At least 14 people have filed complaints with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office against Flowers by Des since the beginning of June, a Dayton Daily News records request shows. A request for comment sent to the company wasn’t responded to Thursday.
The company’s website does not list a location for the business.
The disputed amounts range from a little more than $100, up to more than $2,000, according to the Attorney General’s Office records, which show the shop is owned by Desiree Pace.
Xenia Police said no reports have been filed with them in connection with the floral company. When asked if the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking into the matter, a spokesman said the office doesn’t confirm or deny investigations.
One complainant, who filed with the Attorney General’s Office at the end of last month, said that she talked to a saleswoman all the way up to the morning before her wedding and even confirmed the time of arrival for her wedding day.
“The next day she never showed, never delivered my product, and I still haven’t heard from her or received my refund,” the complaint says. “She never officially cancelled, just completely didn’t show up at all or notify us she was not coming.”
The most recent complaint to the Attorney General’s Office was reported Tuesday. In it, a person says that a contract between the couple and the business was agreed to in November 2020 for a wedding in June. But the day before the wedding, they were contacted that the flowers wouldn’t be showing up.
They wrote that they were able to get another florist, but haven’t been able to get their refund.