Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Vandalia, Public Health will spray at dusk

West Nile Virus was detected in a trap set in Vandalia, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announced Tuesday.

The area surrounding the Vandalia Rec Center will be sprayed at dusk today, the health department said.

Public Health will spray Duet, an adulticide mosquito control product. During spraying, people and pets may be outdoors; the mist will dissipate within 5 to 30 minutes depending on weather conditions; and the spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

The timing of the spraying is weather-dependent, but signs will be placed in the area. Also, residents may call 937-224-8793 for more information.

There have been no reported human cases of the West Nile virus this year in Montgomery County. There were three human cases reported in 2022, according to Public Health.

Protect Yourself from West Nile

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flower pots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.

For more information call 937-225-4362 or visit www.phdmc.org.