Motorcyclist killed in Labor Day crash in Greene County

A motorcyclist died last week after a crash involving a cargo van on Labor Day in Greene County.
Around 3 p.m., a woman was driving a 2011 Ford Transit north on Waynesville Road in Sugarcreek Twp. when she attempted to turn left into a driveway in the 2700 block, according to a crash report filed by Sugarcreek Twp. police.
The woman failed to yield the right of way and hit a 2016 Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glide motorcycle going south on Waynesville Road.
The motorcyclist, 68-year-old Ricky D. Bradberry, was thrown from the bike. Medics transported Bradberry to Kettering Health Washington Twp. and he was pronounced dead, according to the report.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Bradberry was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed life with vigor, according to his obituary. Throughout his life, he took up SCUBA diving, skydiving, leather and woodwork crafting and many more hobbies.
