Motorcyclist killed in Labor Day crash in Greene County

The woman failed to yield the right of way and hit a 2016 Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glide motorcycle going south on Waynesville Road.

The motorcyclist, 68-year-old Ricky D. Bradberry, was thrown from the bike. Medics transported Bradberry to Kettering Health Washington Twp. and he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Bradberry was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed life with vigor, according to his obituary. Throughout his life, he took up SCUBA diving, skydiving, leather and woodwork crafting and many more hobbies.