Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Clayton; car driver arrested

A 75-year-old motorcyclist from Dayton was seriously injured in a crash Monday night in Clayton.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:35 p.m. on Westbrook Road near Afton Drive, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

Preliminary investigation revealed that motorcyclist Ryan Wallace was operating a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, headed east on Westbrook Road, when a 2013 Buick driven by a 34-year-old Trotwood man, was headed west on Westbrook Road and failed to yield while turning left onto Hillary Street, the patrol reported.

Wallace was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver was arrested on suspicion of operating his vehicle while impaired and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because formal charges have not been filed against him.

