Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 south near Montgomery-Miami County line

A crash on I-75 south near the Montgomery-Miami County line closed southbound traffic on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
A crash on I-75 south near the Montgomery-Miami County line closed southbound traffic on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
7 minutes ago

A crash closed the I-75 south near the Montgomery-Miami County line early Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the highway was closed beyond state Route 571 around 12:45 p.m. Motorists should avoid the area and use an alternative route is possible.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and medics were called to the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports indicated one person has been transported to the hospital.

We will update this story as more information is available.

