Area’s trend of warmer January with less snow continues

If the forecast holds, Dayton will go the first two weeks of January with no day going below 24 degrees. Early January 2022 was the outlier of recent years, with half of those days dipping into the teens. But every other year from 2019-23 has started warm.

In 2021, the first day to go below 20 degrees wasn’t until Jan. 22. In 2020, it took until Jan. 19 to get below 20. And in 2019, Dayton temperatures hit the teens for the first time Jan. 14.

Snow has been absent so far this January, and that’s been a trend the past few years as well.

Historically, the area gets 8.3 inches of snow each January, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. Over the past three years, the month of January barely got past that number combined.

January of 2022 saw only 3.2 inches of snow, January 2021 had 6.6 inches, and the first month of 2020 didn’t even hit the first mark on the ruler, finishing at 0.9 inches.

Showers also are expected for Thursday, which again is expected to reach near 57 degrees. However, there is a chance of snow showers overnight when temperatures fall to a low around freezing, according to the NWS.