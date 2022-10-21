Multiple animals, including 100 birds, killed in Dayton house fire

Multiple animals died during a house fire in Dayton Wednesday, including approximately 100 quails, two dogs and seven cats.
The fire took place the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue Wednesday evening and resulted in an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to Dayton Fire Department Captain Brad French.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Missing Xenia man confirmed safe
2
Search resumes for glider reported to have crashed in Carlisle pond
3
Wastewater plant for Huber, Tipp, Vandalia needs $55-80M upgrade; some...
4
Tipp City school board removal case now hinges on review of petition...
5
Greene, Montgomery counties move back to medium COVID level
About the Author