BreakingNews
How it unfolded: Missing Columbus twin infants found safe after AMBER Alert suspect arrested
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Multiple crashes close I-70 in Preble County

Local News
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

Multiple crashes shut down Interstate 70 in Preble County near U.S. 127 Friday morning.

Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 10, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExplorePHOTOS: Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to Miami Valley

Dispatch confirmed there were multiple crashes in the area, but could not confirm if any injuries were reported. Initial reports indicated at least one person was injured.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Power outages: More than 4,500 customers in region without electricity
2
Weather records: Here are the 10 coldest days ever in Dayton
3
Winter storm: How much snow did you get?
4
How it unfolded: Missing Columbus twin infants found safe after AMBER...
5
Dayton building plan review process ‘too slow’: City hires outside help

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top