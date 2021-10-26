Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Beavercreek Twp

Multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital after a crash in Beavercreek Township this evening.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Ludlow Road and Trebein Road at 6:20 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash and found multiple people had been injured.
More than one person was taken to the hospital, but the exact number of people injured and the severity of any injuries are currently unknown.
Initial reports said that a person may have been trapped in one of the vehicles, but OSHP records could not confirm this.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
