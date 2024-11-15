Mystery custom welder eyes Brookville (or Union) for $11.3 million investment by April

The other possible location in Union is 1925 Union Airpark Blvd.

In all, the unnamed company is asking Montgomery County for $250,000 to fuel a nearly $11.3 million investment in one of those sites by April 2025.

And these jobs could be just the beginning, Stephan said. While he isn’t certain of this, he said he believes the company might one day work for the new nearby DMAX plant in Brookville.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“We expect future growth,” he told the committee charged with making recommendations on which businesses should receive county ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grants. “They have applied for JobsOhio incentives, and the Dayton Development Coalition is providing leadership on that. We expect Ohio incentives to also be brought in for the project.”

In all, ten companies seek Montgomery County grants for business expansions or moves, requesting a little over $2.75 million in all.

The immediate problem: Only $1,001,555 is available in the fall ED/GE funding round.

So committee members and county commissioners will have to award less money than requested, reject some requests or do some combination of both.

County commissioners get the final say on whether grants are awarded and how much. The committee will vote on its recommendations to commissioners next Wednesday.

Montgomery County ED/GE grants have been a Dayton-area economic incentive since 1992. The program awards funds twice a year, in the spring and fall, based on countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities.

In Dayton, Sierra Nevada Corp. has applied for $1 million in ED/GE funds to build two maintenance, repair and operations hangars near Dayton International Airport.

Acknowledging that the request is a large one, Keith Klein, a senior economic development specialist for Dayton, asked the committee to consider splitting the $1 million payout over the fall 2024 and spring 2025 funding rounds.

According to Dayton’s application for ED/GE funds, this project will invest $94 million to create 200 jobs, protecting 147 current jobs.

Other ED/GE requests include:

Butler Township: High Tec Industrial Services has applied for $200,000 to move an operation to the township from Tipp City. The $4.3 million investment will result in 103 new jobs, according to the township’s ED/GE application.

There were three applications from Harrison Twp.:

Annarino Foods seeks funds to invest in infrastructure, to create six jobs and retain 20.

Bad Habit Fabrications applied for $82,000 to expand a custom vehicle manufacturing operation, adding 3 jobs and retaining four.

And in “Project Net,” an unnamed international manufacturer new to the Dayton area wants to build a 10,000-square-foot facility on six acres in the township’s Webster Street corridor. The company is re-establishing U.S. roots after operating in South America since 2017 to make structural cement insulated panels that are resistant to natural disasters, the county said. Twenty-seven new jobs are possible.

Miami Township seeks $390,000 for Accelevation, in a project that would consolidate three facilities (in Miamisburg, Centerville and Springboro) into a single site at the First Flight Commerce Center. Accelevation makes equipment for data centers. The $5.5 million project will create 172 new jobs, according to the application.

In Moraine, Trustpar has applied for $25,000 after outgrowing its current site. The technology services business wants to invest $100,000, creating 7 new jobs and retaining 14.

And in West Carrollton, Cornerstone Building Supply seeks $150,000 so the sheet metal manufacturer can buy the facility it leases and make nearly $1.5 million in upgrades for office space, machinery and power. The project will create 10 jobs and retain four at an average salary of about $52,000.

The total project cost in West Carrollton would be nearly $1.5 million.