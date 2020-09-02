NASIC campus expansion to cause road closures

Details of the overall road closure, including this current "Phase 1" closure at Spruce Way and Sacramento Street, plus the immediately following "Phase 2" closure past the northeast side of the NASIC complex, are shown in the graphics. Please use appropriate detours and take caution when travelling in the area.

To streamline traffic, New Horizons Child Development Center staff and patrons are encouraged to access the facility using Gate 15A (Ohio 844 gate). Traffic requiring access to the Kittyhawk area and Medical Group should use Gate 12A (AFMC gate) to avoid the long detour.