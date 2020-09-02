NASIC campus expansion to cause road closures

In support of the National Air and Space Intelligence campus expansion at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Spruce Way (Area A) is scheduled for closure through Sept. 18. HQ Air Force Materiel Command and NASIC employees are most affected by this project.
Details of the overall road closure, including this current "Phase 1" closure at Spruce Way and Sacramento Street, plus the immediately following "Phase 2" closure past the northeast side of the NASIC complex, are shown in the graphics. Please use appropriate detours and take caution when travelling in the area.
To streamline traffic, New Horizons Child Development Center staff and patrons are encouraged to access the facility using Gate 15A (Ohio 844 gate). Traffic requiring access to the Kittyhawk area and Medical Group should use Gate 12A (AFMC gate) to avoid the long detour.
If Gate 15A (844 gate) is closed, follow the yellow road indicators on the third graphic to enter or exit NASIC if entering through Gate 12A (AFMC gate).
Any questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.
OTHER CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
Kittyhawk area streets closing due to projects
Birch Street & Hemlock Street (Kittyhawk area) are scheduled for temporary closures due to road repair projects. It is recommended patrons utilize appropriate detours and take caution traversing around the presented areas. See graphics for details.
Any questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.