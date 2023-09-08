Nazi salute by school board member drives numerous calls to Tipp City school, city offices

The superintendent of the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools said Friday he was disappointed by behavior displayed at this week’s board of education meeting, including member Anne Zakkour’s Nazi salute gesture toward President Simon Patry during a heated exchange.

“This does not reflect our values and the greater community,” said Superintendent Aaron Moran, who joined the district this summer.

“This incident distracts from our primary focus, which is the students of Tipp City schools. My priorities are and will continue to be how best to support students in their educational journey,” he said. “This can only be accomplished by bringing our community together and focusing on the learning of our students.”

Zakkour saluted Patry and said “sieg heil” as they exchanged remarks during a discussion on a proposed district facilities plan for a new school.

She later said that her actions during a board work session were “a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting like a dictator.”

Cathy Gardner of the Dayton Jewish Community Relations Council called the gesture by Zakkour “shocking and disturbing.”

“While I do not believe this woman had antisemitic intent, her actions highlight the need for education and a deeper understanding for all. This incident is a reminder of how damaging words and actions can be. The Holocaust took the lives of over 12 million people, over half of whom were Jewish. All were persecuted and murdered for being “other” or “different.” Flippant, casual references to Hitler, the Nazi regime, or the Holocaust grossly diminish the tragedy that still affects so many,” a statement from Gardner said.

“I ask for people to continue to be aware of these issues, be sympathetic to those who are hurt by these actions and stand up when you see things like this happen in our community.”

The two had engaged in previous heated exchanges often over rules of procedure and other topics.

Zakkour said the actions were a culmination of Patry acting “like a dictator,” allegedly bullying her and other board members and holding his head in his hands while some board members spoke and sighing during their comments.

Patry, who resigned from the board later in the meeting, said Zakkour should resign her board seat.

“Mrs. Zakkour’s accusations are lies. All you need to do to see that these are lies is to observe all of our meetings, which are recorded and public record,” Patry said in a written statement.

His resignation was planned and made because of family and business obligations and was not due to the exchange, Patry said.

The Tipp City schools board offices received numerous phone calls and emails following the incident and continue to receive them, said Dave Stevens, district treasurer.

The city of Tipp City on Wednesday issued a statement clarifying that the incident was a school-based event and did not involve the city.

“Our city staff has received an influx of inquiries concerning the Tipp City School Board meeting held on Sept. 5. It is essential to clarify that, while we do not endorse the events of that meeting, we want to emphasize that the school board operates independently of the city,” the statement said.

“If you have any additional inquiries or concerns, we strongly encourage you to reach out directly to the board members through their official contact page …We urge our community to remain well-informed and committed to upholding values of respect, professionalism, and unity within Tipp City.”

The school district Friday announced the process of filling the board seat vacated by Patry’s resignation.

Anyone interested in filling the seat is asked to submit a written notice of interest to Dave Stevens, district treasurer, dstevens@tippcity.k12.oh by 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

The person appointed will complete Patry’s term, which expires Dec. 31.

Board of education applicants must be a U.S. citizen, reside within the school district for at least 30 days prior to the appointment and be at least 18 years old.

