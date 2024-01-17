BreakingNews
Nearly 13,500 AES Ohio customers impacted by weekend winter storms

18 minutes ago
Thousands of AES Ohio customers were affected by winter storms that brought strong winds to the region Friday and Saturday.

Over the two-day period 13,457 customers lost power, four distribution transformers were damaged and 32 poles were broken, according to AES Ohio.

Fifty line crews and 30 tree crews responded to damage and worked to restore outages.

Outages started Friday afternoon, with over 2,000 customers without power in Preble County and other areas in western Miami Valley. Darke County also experienced outages Friday as winds knocked down power lines.

Saturday morning AES Ohio reported 2,200 customers were without service, with large outages in southern Montgomery County and Warren County.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout this week, with multiple chances for accumulating snow Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. About 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible.

On Monday, highs are forecasted to reach the mid-30s, with milder temperatures possible later in the week.

