Nearly 13,500 AES Ohio customers impacted by weekend winter storms

Fifty line crews and 30 tree crews responded to damage and worked to restore outages.

The numbers are in from the Jan. 12-13 storms. Thanks again to our customers for your patience during this challenging event 🙏 It was truly an All Together effort to restore all customers impacted. We appreciate our teams working around the clock to power the Miami Valley! pic.twitter.com/B5cH5dQbig — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) January 16, 2024

Outages started Friday afternoon, with over 2,000 customers without power in Preble County and other areas in western Miami Valley. Darke County also experienced outages Friday as winds knocked down power lines.

Saturday morning AES Ohio reported 2,200 customers were without service, with large outages in southern Montgomery County and Warren County.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout this week, with multiple chances for accumulating snow Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. About 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible.

On Monday, highs are forecasted to reach the mid-30s, with milder temperatures possible later in the week.